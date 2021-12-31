Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc Buys FedEx Corp, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: FDX, AMD, CBZ, AMT, CPRT, WELL,
- Added Positions: SCHX, JNJ, AVEM, SCHA, VBR, DIS, COST, VZ, HD, SCHF, SCHM, PEP, CSCO, MSFT, AMZN, NKE, JPM, WMT, GS, ABBV, DBL, ABT, FNDX, STZ, NVDA, SBUX, EMR, ARE, V, MDLZ, ORLY, PYPL, SCHW, CTSH, USB, TFC, UNP, SR, SCHP, ARCC, CRM, CAT, GSK, DGX, BTU, MPW, EW, HON, FB, GM, COIN, DFAS, TWTR, LOW, UNH, IWR,
- Reduced Positions: T, CFFN, GILD, EEFT, VNO, BP, GFF, XOM, MO, SCHE, TSLA, SCHV, BRMK, VOD, UL, YUM, IVV, QUAL, MRK, PFE, SYY, IRM, FOCS, DUK, KO, CNP, BCE, ADP, IFF, IVW, GDRX, GSBD, OFS, FFBC, CVX, VB, BNS,
- Sold Out: AEPPZ, SLG, DTP, SOLN, SLQT, NYCBPU.PFD, SCHG, CASY, SPLK, C, SNDL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,833 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 219,652 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 26,597 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 400,915 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 82,214 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBIZ Inc (CBZ)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in CBIZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $238.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $122.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc added to a holding in Peabody Energy Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEPPZ)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.75 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.83.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTP)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $50.24.Sold Out: Southern Co (SOLN)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88.Sold Out: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)
Kavar Capital Partners Group, Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $52.78.
