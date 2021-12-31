Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Autodesk Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software

Added Positions: ADSK, VEEV, AMZN, VRNT, UPLD,

ADSK, VEEV, AMZN, VRNT, UPLD, Reduced Positions: PANW, AAPL, CRM, NVDA, AMD, MSFT, INTU, FB, ORCL, SPSC, OMCL, CYBR, MIME,

PANW, AAPL, CRM, NVDA, AMD, MSFT, INTU, FB, ORCL, SPSC, OMCL, CYBR, MIME, Sold Out: CGNT, CGNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, SPS Commerce Inc, Omnicell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2021Q4, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 35 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,500 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,800 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 76,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

