Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lannebo Fonder AB Buys Autodesk Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lannebo Fonder AB (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, SPS Commerce Inc, Omnicell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lannebo Fonder AB. As of 2021Q4, Lannebo Fonder AB owns 35 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lannebo Fonder AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lannebo+fonder+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lannebo Fonder AB
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,500 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,800 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 76,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Lannebo Fonder AB added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Lannebo Fonder AB sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lannebo Fonder AB. Also check out:

1. Lannebo Fonder AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lannebo Fonder AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lannebo Fonder AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lannebo Fonder AB keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus