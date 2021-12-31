Fullen Financial Group Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: VUSB, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: BIV, VEU, IGSB, VWO, SPDW, SPAB, SPY, VEA, BNDX, SPEM, VWOB, AOM, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IWD, IWM, SPYG, IWN, MDYG,
For the details of Fullen Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fullen+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fullen Financial Group
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 222,450 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 274,128 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 163,831 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 238,548 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 54,462 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.535700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-12-31.
