Fullen Financial Group Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fullen Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Fullen Financial Group owns 60 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 222,450 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 274,128 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 163,831 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 238,548 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 54,462 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fullen Financial Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $310.535700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-12-31.