Charlie Munger: Don't Forget What You're Trying to Achieve

It is easy to forget that the main goal of investing is to buy stocks at a low price and sell them at a higher price. In order to achieve the first part of this aim, that is to buy stocks at a low price, there usually needs to be a specific risk facing a company, sector or the wider economy that forces a stock’s price to temporarily trade below its intrinsic value. Otherwise, it is unlikely to offer a wide margin of safety.

As such, it is somewhat surprising to witness the apparent concern among some investors in response to the stock market’s recent decline. After all, the S&P 500 has fallen by around 9% since the start of the year. Since many investors are net buyers of stocks who are aiming to purchase shares at a low price and later sell them at a higher price, this decline could provide a greater number of opportunities to achieve the first part of their long-term goal.

Certainly, stock prices could move even lower due to economic and political risks that are impossible to accurately forecast. However, they could equally move higher over the short run and limit the buying opportunities available to long-term investors who are seeking to maximize their capital gains over the coming years.

Munger’s view

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) has previously highlighted the propensity for individuals to overlook their main aim when seeking to achieve a specific goal. He said, “A majority of life's errors are caused by forgetting what one is really trying to do.”

In my view, Munger’s opinion is highly relevant for value investors in all stock market conditions. Just as investors can become fearful in a market downturn and overlook the fact that lower prices provide more buying opportunities, they can become greedy during a bull market. This may lead them to demand ever-higher valuations that do not reflect their main aim of selling overpriced stocks in favor of purchasing better valued ones.

Market "noise"

As such, it is important for all value investors to continually refocus on their long-term goals. This is not an easy task, in practice, due to market "noise" that can lead to emotions playing a large part in their decisions.

Indeed, other investors may have different goals than you, which may mean their views are somewhat irrelevant to your own situation. Moreover, they may be unable to prevent emotions from clouding their own judgment. This could lead them to forget their own key goals when apportioning capital and, thus, provide unhelpful advice to their peers.

Ultimately, the central aim of most investors is likely to be relatively simple. They are seeking to buy and sell stocks for a profit. Remembering this fact could make it easier to buy or sell stocks during respective market declines or rises – even if the consensus among other investors is to do the opposite.