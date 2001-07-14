WPP Named Among Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

WPP (NYSE: WPP) has received a top score of 100 on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has once again been named among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, is the premier benchmarking survey and report in the U.S. measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. WPP joins more than 840 major U.S. businesses to also earn full marks this year.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The results of this+year%26rsquo%3Bs+CEI showcase the 1,271 U.S.-based companies that are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., and also helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Inclusion, and actively building an inclusive culture, is table stakes for every company in today’s world. People, particularly those in marginalized groups, want to work for companies that share their values and create opportunities for them to thrive, grow and be heard. As we continue our work at WPP, we’re proud of this recognition in the Corporate Equality Index.”

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training, said: “When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to WPP for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

