Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Active Adult Community in Hudson

Hudson, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest 55+ active adult community, Enclave at Hudson, located off Chestnut Street in Hudson, Mass. This private, peaceful community of only 64 single-family home sites offers luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation, parks, shopping, and downtown Hudson, which was recently recognized as the winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest.





Located in the heart of Hudson, home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from 1,735 to 2,400 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The spacious new open-concept home designs offer luxurious features including first-floor primary bedroom suites, workspaces, and indoor/outdoor living options perfect for entertaining. Home buyers will also have the opportunity to choose from an array of personalized design options at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio, including lighting, fixtures, flooring, cabinets, countertops, security and home automation, and more. Pricing at Enclave at Hudson begins in the low $800,000s.





“As the leading luxury builder for active adult living in the greater Boston area for the past decade, we understand what our customers want in new home designs, personalization choices, and onsite amenities for this next stage in their lives,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to bring this exceptional community offering to this fantastic location in Hudson.”





Residents of Enclave at Hudson will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal included, plus a private, on-site community clubhouse, amenities, and swimming pool. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including The Shops at Highland Common, Solomon Pond Mall, Marlborough-Sudbury State Forest, Centennial Beach as well as Charter Oak Country Club, The International Golf Club, and more.





For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit EnclaveatHudson.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®list. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

