Voya earns inclusion in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, earns 100% on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced that it has earned inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the seventh-consecutive year and has received a perfect score of 100% on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 17th year in a row.

The Bloomberg GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual-harassment policies; and pro-women brand. Being included on this list is a distinction awarded to companies around the world that demonstrates their commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) workplace equality. Voya joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“We are honored to be recognized for our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” said Voya’s Kevin Silva, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Our people are the heart of our organization and the reason why Voya is a different kind of company.”

Voya submitted answers to a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

The results of the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies promote LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., and how 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations help advance LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Voya’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

