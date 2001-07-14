Donaldson Company Announces Appointment of Two New Directors

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced the appointment of Rick Olson and Jacinth Smiley to its board of directors, effective January 27, 2022. The Company also announced that John Wiehoff and Mike Hoffman will not stand for re-election when their terms end in November at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders after 18 and 16 years of service, respectively.

Rick Olson, 57, is chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Toro Company, provider of outdoor maintenance and beautification products. Olson was elected chairman of Toro’s board in November 2017, and as president and chief executive officer in November 2016. He joined Toro in 1986 and held various leadership positions prior to his election as chief executive officer. Olson earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial technology from Iowa State University and an MBA from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management. He will also serve on the Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources Committee of the Donaldson Board.

Jacinth Smiley, 53, is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hormel Foods, a leading global branded food company. Previously, she was vice president and chief accounting officer at LyondellBasell. Prior to joining LyondellBasell, Smiley spent twenty years with General Electric (GE) in various finance roles across multiple industries, most recently as chief financial officer North America for GE Oil and Gas. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant. She will also serve on the Audit Committee of the board.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Rick and Jacinth to our team. Rick’s extensive knowledge and success in leading the Toro team will add tremendous value to Donaldson as we continue to profitably grow and strategically diversify. Jacinth has decades of demonstrated global financial leadership experience and her industry expertise will allow her to provide an important perspective to the Company,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Donaldson. “I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to John Wiehoff and Mike Hoffman for their dedication and service on our board.”

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005996/en/