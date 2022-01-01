Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (“Labcorp” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LH). Investors who purchased Labcorp securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Flh.

The investigation concerns whether Labcorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 1, 2022, The New York Times published an article regarding Labcorp and questioned the accuracy of its noninvasive prenatal tests. The article stated Labcorp’s tests are incorrect up to 85% of the time and that false positives result in follow-up testing which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy." Following this news, Labcorp stock dropped 5% on January 3, 2022.

