Calian Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leading US IT Solutions Provider Computex

The acquisition will bolster Calian IT and cyber solutions offerings and diversify the customer base

Computex is a US-based provider of IT and cyber solutions and a prominent technology partner with Cisco, Nutanix, Microsoft, Blackberry and others

CAD$38M (USD$30M) acquisition is expected to add CAD$75M in annual business and CAD$30M in recurring revenue

Acquisition represents first major strategic entry into the US market for Calian

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, is entering into a definitive agreement with American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) to acquire the assets of US-based Computex Technology Solutions (Computex) for CAD$38M (USD$30M). Computex is an award-winning provider of IT solutions, managed services and managed security services and has a 30-year legacy serving the growing US mid-market enterprise with a significant footprint in Texas, Minnesota and Florida. Most recently, Computex was awarded the 2021 AT&T Cybersecurity Growth Partner of the Year and 2021 Cisco Innovator of the Year.

The acquisition of Computex into the Calian family is expected to add CAD$75M (USD$60M) in annual business, in addition to recurring revenue of CAD$30M (USD$24M) in Managed IT & Security services. We expect the acquisition to be accretive from a gross margin and EBITDA margin immediately.

"Calian is moving towards a full-service model that will provide end-to-end IT and cyber solutions for our customers," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "We're excited about joining forces with Computex to provide an even stronger offering to our combined customer base and the market through an expanded sales distribution network. With this acquisition, we expect the IT and Cyber Solutions segment of Calian will drive a combined CAD$175M in annual revenue."

In addition to synergy between the IT and cyber solutions that Calian and Computex offer, both companies share a similar commitment to solving complex customer problems. Computex was founded in 1987 and their customer base includes Dave & Busters, Plains All American and Midland Health Systems.

"This potential acquisition will drive further innovation and customer diversification, adding 1,100 customers in healthcare, oil and gas and manufacturing, with cross sell opportunities across our business units," says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "In support of our growth objectives to be a one-billion-dollar global company, this acquisition facilitates further expansion in the US market."

To support their diverse customer base, Computex employs highly certified, industry-leading engineers and consultants. These experts form Computex Brainware and through the Brainware Xchange, they offer free educational sessions about secure enterprise digital transformation towards the cloud.

The definitive agreement is effective immediately and Calian anticipates the transaction to take place in the first calendar quarter of 2022. Financial metrics are reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with IFRS reporting standards. Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

About Computex

www.computex.net

Computex Technology Solutions, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. company, is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 35 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services and innovative solutions. At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers' problems. We see many different environments every week and every month, each with a diverse set of challenges. Our advantage - there isn't much we haven't seen or can't address. Our collective experience allows us to establish best practices that we can implement across many of our customers so that everyone benefits. To that end, every customer is different, so we tailor our approach and our processes to work for you.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: in[email protected]

SOURCE: Calian

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685805/Calian-Enters-into-Definitive-Agreement-to-Acquire-Leading-US-IT-Solutions-Provider-Computex



