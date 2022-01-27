Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Operations Report January 27, 2022

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MKGP) ("Maverick"), an independent oil and gas company, announced today that work has been completed on the Ben Hearne #1 well in Van Zandt County, Texas.

The Hearne #1 well has now been hooked into the sales line ready to deliver gas. Gas will be sold to XTO and transported through XTO's gathering system to Atmos main transportation line. The XTO gathering system is currently shut in while XTO completes their refrigeration plant to strip liquids from the natural gas before sales to Atmos. Once XTO resumes gas sales to Atmos, Maverick will be able to begin gas sales.

When the previous operator shut in the Hearne #1 well, production was reported to be 200,000 cubic feet of gas a day and 3 barrels of oil per day. Now that Maverick and partners have reworked the well, expectations are that similar production levels can be achieved.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group, LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

