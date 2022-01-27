MOU Finalizes Space+ Metaverse Development Team

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) NRP Stone, Inc. subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, recently signed an MOU with 97th Floor and Continuum XR finalizing its development team for the Space+ project, which is leveraging Uplift's unique position in the aerospace industry to increase community access to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond both physically and digitally. The MOU with 97th Floor and Continuum XR provides Uplift the expertise and technical background for smart contract development, virtual 3D asset creation, and community development and digital marketing. More information will be shared as the Space+ project prepares to launch Spring 2022.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

