Comtech Debuts New Satellite-Focused Business Lines

January 27, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that, in keeping with generational renewal cycles occurring across its core businesses, Comtech has established two business units focused on exploiting long-term and growing business opportunities in the satellite ground station market.

These two new business units, each of which will have its own agile and nimble business structure, will formalize and improve Comtech’s ability to serve U.S. and allied governments as a defense contractor and will facilitate the establishment of a major innovation center for Comtech’s growing commercial very-small aperture terminal (“VSAT”) platforms based in Canada. Daniel Gizinski and Dr. Vagan Shakhgildian have been appointed Presidents of two recently created U.S. and Canadian-based subsidiaries, respectively.

“Our customers expect Comtech to apply expertise and state-of-the-art technology to address their complex challenges,” said Comtech Chief Executive Officer and President Michael Porcelain. “This is especially the case for satellite and defense-related hardware and government contracts, both in the VSAT arena and more broadly. This organizational shift is the latest example of how Comtech is transforming itself to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our end markets. I congratulate both Daniel and Vagan for taking on these new roles and share a sense of momentum as we move toward a very bright future.”

About Comtech Satellite Network Technologies, Inc. (a U.S. Corporation)

Daniel Gizinski will serve as President of this unit which will be based in our new state-of-the-art Chandler, Arizona high-volume manufacturing and technology facility and our existing Santa Clara, California facility.

Mr. Gizinski will lead a team focused on providing integrated satellite-based solutions for government and commercial customers who have a need to rely on technologies developed and manufactured in-house at Comtech’s facilities based in the United States. This business unit brings together a full range of Comtech’s satellite earth station products including EF Data and Radyne branded modem lines and all of Comtech’s XICOM branded solid-state and traveling-tube wave satellite amplifiers.

About Comtech Satellite Network Technologies Corp. (a Canadian Corporation)

Dr. Vagan Shakhgildian will serve as President of this unit which will be based in a new technology center located in Montreal, Quebec.

Dr. Shakhgildian will lead a team focused on streamlining, accelerating and capturing commercial networking opportunities for VSAT platforms and building out an innovation center for Comtech’s commercial satellite earth station communications technologies. This business unit brings together Comtech’s state-of-the-art and revolutionary VSAT products including Heights™, UHP and Memotec branded satellite networking solutions.

About Daniel Gizinski and Dr. Vagan Shakhgildian

Daniel Gizinski first joined Comtech in August 2019 and has served in a variety of senior management positions including Vice President of Product and Strategy for Comtech Systems Inc., where he oversaw the rollout of the Comtech COMET™, the world’s smallest over-the-horizon (“OTH”) microwave troposcatter terminal. Prior to joining Comtech, Daniel held program management and leadership roles at L3Harris Technologies, Sierra Nevada Corporation and General Electric. Daniel holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia and a Master’s degree from Duke University.

Dr. Vagan Shakhgildian first joined Comtech in March 2021 as part of the acquisition of Canada-based UHP Networks. As the CEO of UHP Networks, he led the company from a virtual start-up to a market leader in high-performance VSAT systems. Prior to that, Dr. Shakhgildian was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Advantech Wireless, Head of Research at Adaptive Broadband and held senior R&D positions with Motorola and Signal Processors. Dr. Shakhgildian holds advanced degrees in mathematics and electronic engineering, as well as an MBA from the London Business School.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview our new web site coming soon at www.comtech.com).

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005937/en/