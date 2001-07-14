Labcorp Earns 100% on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“Labcorp is honored by this important recognition for the fifth consecutive year,” said Brenda Velasquez Wagner, Labcorp’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “This is a reflection of our business practices to support workplace equality, but more importantly, it reflects our belief that Labcorp’s diverse base of mission-driven employees worldwide is core to our ability to innovate, meet customer needs, and improve health and improve lives.”

Labcorp’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and save lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

