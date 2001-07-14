PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PKI), declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock January 27, 2022. This dividend is payable on May 13, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2022.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005653/en/

