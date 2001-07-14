Voya Financial announces details of annual meeting of stockholders

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Additional information regarding the meeting, which will be conducted online only, will be contained in Voya Financial’s proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the meeting.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $718 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

