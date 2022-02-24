American Tower Plans Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 24, 2022 to discuss its results.

Conference call details are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Call Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Call Dial in: (877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada

(234) 720-6979 International

Access Code: 4902790

Online Info: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americantower.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fwebcasts%2F+%0A

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:

Replay Dates: February 24, 2022 11:30 a.m. ET – March 10, 2022 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Dial in: (866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada

(402) 970-0847 International

Access Code: 8858953

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005834/en/