Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: VUG, DGRO, SPTS, VTV, BND, VEA, TLH, XLU, MGC, LQD, XHB, SLV, PAVE, BIL, NOBL, VHT, SCHX, SCHG, SMMV, VMBS, SPYG, EFAV, URTH, HYLB, DWAS, IGE,
- Added Positions: RDVY, SPY, SPTL, GLD, XLY, XLP, VOOG, IQLT, TIP, PZA, SCHD, XLF, IEFA, IWR, QQQ, SCHP, PFF, DBC, LIT, FXH, VCSH, SPHD, IJS, AGG, IJR, VIOV, HYG, IWP, IYG, DLN, IVOO, IWM, JKH, BSV, ITOT, RYT, SPYV, VIS, VTWG, BKLN, DBO, EEM, GOVT, IVV, IWS, MDY, PIZ, SHY, VWO, IGIB, FHLC, FIW, FSTA, IVE, IVW, MUB, SCHM, SCHZ, VGT, VT, XMLV, BNDX, EFV, FDLO, FREL, GSIE, GSLC, HDV, IDV, IEMG, IJH, IJK, IUSG, IWO, JNK, PGX, QUAL, SCHA, SCHC, SDY, SJNK, SPIB, SUB, USRT, VB, VIG, VOT, VTIP, VXUS, XSOE, AMLP, FENY, GEM, IBB, IDU, ITB, IUSV, KRE, MGK, MOO, RWO, RWX, SCHE, SCHH, VEU, VNQ, VTWV, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: IEI, BIV, VOO, SPLV, SHV, TLT, STIP, XLV, XLE, XLI, IEF, IAU, VO, EMB, FCOM, GSG, MBB, VAW, SOXX, IWD, IYF, IYR, VTWO, SCHO, VONG, SPIP, ICLN, FTEC, ICF, IYJ, XLK, VTEB, DIA, VCR, SMH, PHB, IVOV, PHO, VV, IYM, IWB, XSW,
- Sold Out: RHS, ACWX,
For the details of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fifth+third+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 565,774 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 95,729 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 63,264 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.64%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 575,058 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.58%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,235 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $271.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 57,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 316,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 573,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 98,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 117,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 182,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 575,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $431.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 63,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2162.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 143,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 290.71%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 31,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 169,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $152.62 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $159.04.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54.Reduced: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.23%. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 9,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.94%. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 42,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.06%. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 55,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 84.15%. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $63.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 20,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 83.56%. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 9,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.16%. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 12,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.
