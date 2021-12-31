Starr International Co Inc Buys Celularity Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: CELU,

Zug, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Celularity Inc, sells Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starr International Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Starr International Co Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Celularity Inc (CELU) - 8,640,695 shares, 73.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 794,543 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 62,788 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Starr International Co Inc initiated holding in Celularity Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 73.86%. The holding were 8,640,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Starr International Co Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Starr International Co Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Starr International Co Inc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.