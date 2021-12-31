Starr International Co Inc Buys Celularity Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson

For the details of STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/starr+international+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STARR INTERNATIONAL CO INC
- Celularity Inc (CELU) - 8,640,695 shares, 73.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 794,543 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio.
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 62,788 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Starr International Co Inc initiated holding in Celularity Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 73.86%. The holding were 8,640,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Starr International Co Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Starr International Co Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Starr International Co Inc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.
