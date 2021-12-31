Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Cumberland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 206,787 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  2. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 292,150 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
  3. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 253,214 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 47,240 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
  5. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 204,745 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 66,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $829.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 142,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.

Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.



