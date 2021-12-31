Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: XME, VTI, IEMG, TSLA,
- Added Positions: UPRO, EWJ, SPY, MDY, JPM, BRK.B, MSFT, ADBE, XLK, ACWX, XLY, XLE, BMY, VBK, OXY, SCZ, EEMV, EEM, VPL, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: XBI, M, XLV, BABA, IHI, EWT, WFC, BSV, URI, MET, FB, MAT, EWC, FCX, FDX, CMCSA, AMZN, GOOGL, EWD, EWG, LAZ, CMI, PFE, PST, C, BAC, GOOG, TBT,
- Sold Out: ACHC, RDS.B, BND, RDS.A,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 206,787 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 292,150 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 253,214 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 47,240 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
- SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 204,745 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 66,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $829.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 142,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.
