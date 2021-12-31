Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: XME, VTI, IEMG, TSLA,

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Shell PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 206,787 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 292,150 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 253,214 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 47,240 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24% SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 204,745 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 66,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $829.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 142,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $65.21, with an estimated average price of $59.56.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.