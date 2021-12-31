Private Advisory Group LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lululemon Athletica Inc, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells International Business Machines Corp, iShares MSCI China ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD

New Purchases: QQQ, LULU, FNK, ETSY, XRT, DWAS, PYPL, SPLB, XLF, XLY, PDBC, MRVL, ON, LSI, WST, BJ, COMT, ARES, CBRE, EXR, BX, CG, TREX, OLN, DXCM, FTXL, SQ, PRN, MTUM, VXUS, VTI, F, MA, BUFR, INTU, ANET, XHB, MOS, BLK, DTD, MPWR, DFUS, MRO, PWR, VUG, QCOM, WPC, RNP,

FB, VOO, TIP, AAPL, IVW, BILL, MRK, PFE, AMD, VNQ, COST, VYM, UNP, FTNT, MET, PFF, TMUS, IT, AMZN, KRE, IJR, IVV, RDVY, UNH, JPM, WFC, VTIP, VTV, FMHI, BRK.B, FTC, EMLP, LQD, FCVT, GOOG, DVN, PDP, RTX, RSP, XLK, PG, V, FV, FTHY, GOOGL, NEE, CARR, RPD, URI, TPX, VBK, SBUX, SIVB, O, QTEC, VHT, Reduced Positions: HD, NVDA, MSFT, FMB, TGT, DVLU, DVOL, VGSH, BBWI, TSLA, VCSH, FXO, DIS, NKE, SPLV, ADM, XLI, KRBN, FIW, SPHB, DBC, ENPH, INTC, IJT, LCTU, RYF, BSJP, BSJN,

Redmond, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lululemon Athletica Inc, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Etsy Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, iShares MSCI China ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vonage Holdings Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Private Advisory Group LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,112 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,407 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,028 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,602 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,765 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 17,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $306.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $46.27. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 56,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $139.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 11,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.8 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.25%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 73.96%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $156.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $80.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 83,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 81,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $74.67.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Private Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.