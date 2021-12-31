Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Added Positions: VUG, ITOT, VOE, VIOG, VNQ, IXUS, VWO, EFA, RSP, VBR, VXX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dougherty+wealth+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 41,319 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 86,769 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 56,266 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) - 21,410 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 85,664 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.