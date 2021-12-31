Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 41,319 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 86,769 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 56,266 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  4. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) - 21,410 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 85,664 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.



