Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

- Added Positions: VUG, ITOT, VOE, VIOG, VNQ, IXUS, VWO, EFA, RSP, VBR, VXX,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, GE, JNJ, SPY, WFC, VTI, DSI, XLF,
- Sold Out: SCZ, SPLV, VGT, DBEF, PG, PHYS, SQ, SH, VCR, VOX, XLE, XLV,
For the details of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dougherty+wealth+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 41,319 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 86,769 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 56,266 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) - 21,410 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 85,664 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.85%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.
