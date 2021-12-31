Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells , Prologis Inc,

- New Purchases: MDT, PG, CRM, LOW, NVDA, FB, EFG, COST, UNH, EFV, PEP, VXRT,
- Added Positions: VEA, EFA, IVV, USRT, IJR, VTI, EEM, AMZN, MSFT, TSLA, GOOGL, GOOG, JPM, HD, IWF, VONE, IWD, LLY, BRK.B, VWO, DIS, V, NFLX, JNJ, ACN, SIRI,
- Reduced Positions: HI, SPY, VB, VNQ, VEU,
- Sold Out: HRC, PLD, MDP,
For the details of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fi3+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 476,112 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.73%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,391 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 132,252 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,564 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 206,785 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46%
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 962 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 476,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 111,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $261.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.Sold Out: (MDP)
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying