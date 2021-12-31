Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells , Prologis Inc,

New Purchases: MDT, PG, CRM, LOW, NVDA, FB, EFG, COST, UNH, EFV, PEP, VXRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Medtronic PLC, sells , Prologis Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fi3+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 476,112 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.73% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,391 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 132,252 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,564 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Hillenbrand Inc (HI) - 206,785 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46%

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $225.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 476,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 111,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $261.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.