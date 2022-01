Bessemer Group Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Intuit Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Woodbridge, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Intuit Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Charter Communications Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bessemer Group Inc owns 1860 stocks with a total value of $49.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,427,967 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,904,754 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 713,100 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 465,998 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 3,621,382 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,208,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1437.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Netgear Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.85 and $88.43, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 130.11%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,758,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 2692.32%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $517.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 313,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $373.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,080,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $493.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 496,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $395.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 579,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 42.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $183.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,416,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $80 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $96.48.

Bessemer Group Inc sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $35.47, with an estimated average price of $29.75.