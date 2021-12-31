C V Starr & Co Inc Buys Celularity Inc

New Purchases: CELU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Celularity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C V Starr & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, C V Starr & Co Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of C V STARR & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c+v+starr+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Celularity Inc (CELU) - 4,320,347 shares, 81.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,500 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio.

C V Starr & Co Inc initiated holding in Celularity Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 81.56%. The holding were 4,320,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.