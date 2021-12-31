C V Starr & Co Inc Buys Celularity Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company C V Starr & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Celularity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C V Starr & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, C V Starr & Co Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $27 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of C V STARR & CO INC.
1. C V STARR & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. C V STARR & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. C V STARR & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that C V STARR & CO INC keeps buying
- New Purchases: CELU,
For the details of C V STARR & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c+v+starr+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of C V STARR & CO INC
- Celularity Inc (CELU) - 4,320,347 shares, 81.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,500 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio.
C V Starr & Co Inc initiated holding in Celularity Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 81.56%. The holding were 4,320,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.
