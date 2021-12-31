TAP Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Equity Residential

New Purchases: PYPL, KKR, SCHJ, F, TIP, PEP, ABBV, GOOGL, TECL, FNF, JKD, QCOM, XLK, SPG, ALB, BRO, SPXL, CURE, HD, IIPR, INTC, IRM, JKJ, MMC, MCD, O, XLV, SR, VV, ACV, YUM, BG, ADBE, BAC, KO, COST, TNA, DIS, FDN, RSP, ITOT, SUSA, USMV, MTUM, JPM, XAR, XLY, SJM, PHYS, TSLA, USB, VYMI, VONG, VXF, WPM, T, A, AQN, BABA, AMAT, ADP, AVB, BKI, BX, BA, BMY, CI, CAT, STZ, DFAC, HACK, ENB, EPD, ETSY, FIS, PAVE, BOTZ, PEAK, PKW, BSCM, IJT, IEFA, LULU, MGPI, OHI, RY, SPYG, SCHG, SHOP, SQ, SBUX, MMM, MGK, VGSH, VZ, AGNC, AMLP, ACES, ARKK, ARKW, GLTR, ATVI, APD, LNT, MO, AWR, AMT, NLY, ADM, BP, BRK.B, BLK, BIPC, CHRW, CVS, CZR, CNNE, CARR, CNC, CERN, CMG, CION, CSCO, C, CLX, CL, CMPS, ED, CUZ, CCI, DLR, WWOW, DG, DRE, DUK, ENPH, ES, EXPI, EXR, AGM, FIW, GRID, FLGT, GE, GIS, DIV, LIT, JKHY, IVT, PBW, PRF, PIO, PHB, TAN, DBA, FXI, EEM, IWF, IWN, IJR, JKG, ICLN, EFV, IBDO, IBDP, ICVT, IDRV, IRBO, KDP, KEYS, KRG, KSS, KHC, LTC, LHX, NERD, LAC, LMT, MMP, MELI, MBT, MNR, OUSM, OEUR, ON, OLP, OGN, PLTR, MUNI, SMMU, PLUG, PGR, PLD, PAWZ, PEG, PSA, UTG, RIVN, SPYV, XHE, CNRG, SCHX, SCHH, SMG, XLP, XLE, SFNC, SNOW, LUV, SYK, TGT, ESPO, VYM, CFO, CDC, WM, WMB, WOLF, XEL, YUMC, BEP, GFS, AES, ARKQ, ARKG, ASTS, ABT, ADPT, ACET, AVK, WTER, ALNA, AXP, AOUT, AMGN, BUD, APPH, ARR, ASAN, BPT, BYND, BNTX, BB, MUE, BXC, BOLT, BOLT, BTI, BF.B, BYRN, CGC, CCL, CX, CHTR, CINF, CLFD, CLF, COIN, CMA, CAG, COP, CXW, GLW, CRIS, DRI, DAL, DENN, DKS, APPS, HIBL, DFS, DPZ, DBX, GAMR, EFR, ECL, EA, EBS, EMR, ENR, EFSC, EVRG, ROBO, FPI, FDX, FITB, FSLR, QCLN, GUNR, GD, GPC, CHIQ, SDIV, HERO, POTX, FINX, GREE, GRWG, HAS, HLT, HON, IDT, HYLN, AUID, EEMV, ECH, OEF, DVY, IVV, AGG, LQD, IWR, IWD, IWO, IUSG, IJJ, ACWX, IHI, SLV, GNMA, HDV, IEMG, ESGU, IGRO, IDNA, SUSL, KBH, KMI, KD, LAMR, LW, LEG, LEN, META, BETZ, LAZR, MDU, MGM, MAIN, MRVL, MA, MTCH, MDNA, MU, MRNA, MDLZ, NDAQ, NHI, NFLX, HYB, NWL, NXST, NKE, NVAX, NEA, NAD, NID, NZF, OGE, OPNT, ONL, OTIS, OUT, GHY, PBA, PPTA, PETS, PSX, PHR, EMNT, PLNT, POST, QLD, ROM, QDEL, RRGB, RF, IPO, HOOD, RBLX, ROST, RDS.A, SLYV, SDY, XHB, SAND, SCHM, SCHE, FNDA, SCHO, SCHP, EYES, XLF, XLU, SEEL, SI, SIX, SWKS, SWBI, SO, SPLK, SPWH, SLI, SLI, STEM, STM, RGR, SYY, TJX, TEVA, TPL, TMO, DDD, TLRY, TLRY, HEAR, TWTR, TSN, UAA, UPS, USCI, UWMC, UWMC, GDXJ, HYD, BUZZ, VSS, VT, VPU, VTWO, VLDR, VIAC, VTRS, CSF, CIZ, VSTO, NCV, VLTA, WAB, WBA, WFC, WEN, WDC, WSR, WYNN, XHR, YETI, ZBH, APWC, HZNP, JAZZ, RNR, STX, SSYS, TSEM,

VGT, VHT, RIGS, INDS, PFF, SRVR, ANGL, VFH, PTBD, BMI, AOS, ITW, IWM, ROP, PHO, SPGI, CTAS, EFA, SHW, CIL, CFA, CDL, LOW, IJH, DRIV, CSA, PPTY, SCHF, SCHC, NDSN, PRFZ, WST, AMD, SPDW, HST, VOE, JETS, FSTA, KBWY, GOOG, ABNB, PFE, LLY, JKF, IAU, SOXL, AEE, Reduced Positions: VAW, APO, EQR, DKNG, TOKE, EFG, BND, QQQ, SCHZ, SCHD, JKK, JKH, SPEM, HYLV, NOBL, XLI, VBR, XLB, VDC, VIS, BANF, IBM, BLCN, IEI, NURE, WMT, AAPL, EXPE, PG, VTV, IWC, IJS, VUG, VWO, MJ, VBK, IUSV, VO, VEA, VCR, XOM, AMZN, FB, BEN, IVW, NVDA, CORP,

VAW, APO, EQR, DKNG, TOKE, EFG, BND, QQQ, SCHZ, SCHD, JKK, JKH, SPEM, HYLV, NOBL, XLI, VBR, XLB, VDC, VIS, BANF, IBM, BLCN, IEI, NURE, WMT, AAPL, EXPE, PG, VTV, IWC, IJS, VUG, VWO, MJ, VBK, IUSV, VO, VEA, VCR, XOM, AMZN, FB, BEN, IVW, NVDA, CORP, Sold Out: TIGR, LGVN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Equity Residential, DraftKings Inc, Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 587 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 306,777 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,368 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 34,436 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.78% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 369,869 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 138,347 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 53,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.78%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $393.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 34,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 696.18%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $236.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 29,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 326,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF by 74.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 69,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 213,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.5 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Longeveron Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $11.27.