TAP Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Equity Residential

Investment company TAP Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Equity Residential, DraftKings Inc, Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 587 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TAP Consulting, LLC
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 306,777 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,368 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 34,436 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.78%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 369,869 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%
  5. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 138,347 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 23,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 53,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 51,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.78%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $393.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 34,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 696.18%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $236.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 29,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 326,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF by 74.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 69,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 213,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.5 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Sold Out: Longeveron Inc (LGVN)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Longeveron Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $11.27.



