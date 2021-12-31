One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Sells ACV Auctions Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

New Purchases: CRWD, VFH, QQQ, VIS, VEA, EWCO, XLP, VHT, TSLA, IYZ, DEO, DOV, EW,

CRWD, VFH, QQQ, VIS, VEA, EWCO, XLP, VHT, TSLA, IYZ, DEO, DOV, EW, Added Positions: VPL, VCIT, IEUR, XLV, FIW, VEU, XLK, SPSB, NETL, VGT, INFL, XLC, IEI, XLI, VCR, XLF, ARKW, IBM, VBK, VBR, LIT, TIP, AMT, IYG, CIBR, BOTZ, AWK, UNH, LOW, AIKI, NEE,

VPL, VCIT, IEUR, XLV, FIW, VEU, XLK, SPSB, NETL, VGT, INFL, XLC, IEI, XLI, VCR, XLF, ARKW, IBM, VBK, VBR, LIT, TIP, AMT, IYG, CIBR, BOTZ, AWK, UNH, LOW, AIKI, NEE, Reduced Positions: ACVA, ARKK, ARKG, JPST, ICSH, VTV, JPM, XLY, VUG, BAC, MSB, MO, IWM, PFF, MSFT, XLE, ABBV, VTI, XOM, GOOG, GOOGL, PYPL,

ACVA, ARKK, ARKG, JPST, ICSH, VTV, JPM, XLY, VUG, BAC, MSB, MO, IWM, PFF, MSFT, XLE, ABBV, VTI, XOM, GOOG, GOOGL, PYPL, Sold Out: AAXJ, GMF, FEZ, BBJP, FLN, BBEU, GE, SQ, VOX, T, VGK, BCSF, EZU, DVY, PRU, ILF, NFLX, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, sells ACV Auctions Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+charles+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) - 1,110,354 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.93% NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) - 335,775 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 108,984 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97% Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) - 323,695 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 71,921 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70%

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $185.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Service. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.452000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $393.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $289.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $56.34 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $15.99 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $16.89.