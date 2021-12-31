Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc Buys Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Service Properties Trust, Sells International Seaways Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: FATH,
- Added Positions: FYBR, SVC,
- Reduced Positions: INSW,
- Sold Out: OSCR, PLTR, CLOV, AMBC.WS, LUNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 6,761,970 shares, 56.37% of the total portfolio.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (FATH) - 17,643,687 shares, 29.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,428,729 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.51%
- Service Properties Trust (SVC) - 1,708,737 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.29%
- Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) - 460,589 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio.
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.23%. The holding were 17,643,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,428,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,708,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Oscar Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.07.Sold Out: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42.Sold Out: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC.WS)
Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $8.45.
