Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc Buys Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Service Properties Trust, Sells International Seaways Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: FATH,

FATH, Added Positions: FYBR, SVC,

FYBR, SVC, Reduced Positions: INSW,

INSW, Sold Out: OSCR, PLTR, CLOV, AMBC.WS, LUNG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Service Properties Trust, sells International Seaways Inc, Oscar Health Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Clover Health Investments Corp, Ambac Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/siguler+guff+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 6,761,970 shares, 56.37% of the total portfolio. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (FATH) - 17,643,687 shares, 29.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,428,729 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.51% Service Properties Trust (SVC) - 1,708,737 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.29% Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK) - 460,589 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.23%. The holding were 17,643,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.94 and $34.9, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,428,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,708,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Oscar Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Pulmonx Corp. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Siguler Guff Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $8.45, with an estimated average price of $8.45.