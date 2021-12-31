Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Erie Indemnity Co

Added Positions: VOO, IWS, IEFA, IWP, VTV, VBR, VUG, VBK, VCIT, VWO, IWO, IWN, SCHE, ERIE, SCHV, SCHF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Erie Indemnity Co, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 423,008 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 235,203 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 346,412 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 215,469 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.20% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 73,088 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67%

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 337.05%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 12,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 79,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $180.69 and $230.68, with an estimated average price of $201.22. The stock is now traded at around $172.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.