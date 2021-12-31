Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: STZ, COST, IVE,
- Added Positions: IJR, CSCO, AMZN, DIS, HON, IWM, CVX, MDT, XPO, VIG, EEM, AVGO, PYPL, WMT, MS, DE, MDY, CRM, SCZ, DD, CCI, RTX, MCD, JNJ, GM, FB, C, FDX, PFE, VZ, BMY, VHT, VIGI, IJH, MU, LMT, AMT, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, BABA, LOW, JPST, AAPL, IBM, BP, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, AMD, V, UNH, GS, TSN, NOW, INTC, BRK.B, TOTL, PEP, PWR, GXO, BAC, F, PANW, AMAT, MDLZ, IVV,
- Sold Out: HD, VMW, XOM, ABT, KD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,920 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,372 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 243,815 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 52,610 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 270,978 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 101.61%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
