Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Constellation Brands Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, The Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Inc, VMware Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,920 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,372 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 243,815 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 52,610 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 270,978 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 58.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 101.61%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd., Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.