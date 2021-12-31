Krilogy Financial LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

- New Purchases: IBDV, CEMB, RACE, GOVT, AVUV, RIVN, AXP, ZTS, MU, AMAT, MO, LULU, QNST, PANW, MA, VEEV, UPS, CARR, TTWO, TRV, BNDX, KWEB, QLD,
- Added Positions: SCHB, AAPL, BOND, VWO, XLC, JPST, EFA, TIP, EXAS, FB, STPZ, NVDA, MLPX, IJH, XLY, MRK, MSFT, PYPL, PFE, SBUX, TGT, IVW, F, SCHC, XLP, BRK.B, PM, IVE, GL, DIS, WFC, KKR, VTI, VO, EVBG, SCZ, JEPI, IWM, ADBE, BAC, BMY, QCOM, PG, GOOGL, HD, FDX, NEM, IBM, INTC, FE, IWN, SCHD, SCHR, DE, COST, CMP, VEU, VLUE, CMCSA, VOO, CSGP, VV, CVX, VXUS, DGRO, LUV, SWKS, ABT, ABBV, PEP, ORCL, UBER, CWB, GS, MCD, EMB, HDV, IBND, LRCX, IJR, MTCH, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHV, SCHZ, VOE, IEF, SCHF, SLYV, IWP, VCIT, TLH, IVV, SLYG, SPTL, CAT, TOTL, SCHH, NFLX, BABA, XLI, VNQ, XLV, MINT, SCHO, VUG, XLE, XLF, BA, CI, SCHE, SCHM, TSLA, HON, GM, IEI, XLB, XLU, EMR, AGG, BSEP, SCHA, TLT, VCSH, XLK, AEE, AMGN, CSCO, LLY, NEE, INTU, MDT, NKE, UNH, WMT, FSK, SQ, MRNA, BIV, CWI, FTC, MDYG, MDYV, PCY, SPY, VBK, VCR, VEA, VGT, VOX, VTEB, T, AMRN, BLK, VIAC, CVS, CNC, SCHW, EXC, FCX, LOW, MED, OXY, ORI, TMO, UNP, RTX, WBA, V, FANG, SYF, UP, AMLP, BAUG, IGSB, DBEF, FXL, GLD, IBB, SCHP, SHY, VB, VBR, VDC, VHT, VIG, VOT,
- Sold Out: IYW, FITB, VMW, NVS, IYF, IYH, NVAX, ITRM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Krilogy Financial LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 508,922 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,084,375 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,362,201 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 908,890 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 381,787 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 160,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $221.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 106,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28.
