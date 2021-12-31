Krilogy Financial LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

New Purchases: IBDV, CEMB, RACE, GOVT, AVUV, RIVN, AXP, ZTS, MU, AMAT, MO, LULU, QNST, PANW, MA, VEEV, UPS, CARR, TTWO, TRV, BNDX, KWEB, QLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krilogy Financial LLC. As of 2021Q4, Krilogy Financial LLC owns 279 stocks with a total value of $992 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 508,922 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,084,375 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,362,201 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 908,890 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 381,787 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 160,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $221.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 106,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28.