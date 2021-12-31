Peoples Bank Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Cummins Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: BLFS, STIP, SPSB, GM, ATSG, MBB, PNC, APD, CME, PAYX, BX, AVB, PH,
- Added Positions: SJNK, SHW, IGSB, XOM, GOOGL, DE, SHY, ISTB, DVY, IGIB, MRK, IEI, PYPL, HYG, PSX, ATVI, CFG, NVDA, CTAS, CSX, ABT, TXN, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SPY, C, IVW, IJH, AAPL, IJR, MSFT, CLX, QCOM, LOW, IWB, T, IWR, IEFA, CHTR, INTC, PFE, PG, FISV, DHR, VEA, IWM, AVGO, V, DIS, UNH, RTX, VGT, VWO, ACN, PEP, AMZN, AMAT, TFC, BA, KO, CMCSA, NEE, HON, IBM, MS, NKE, ORCL, LHX, ABBV, COST, KR, BMY, SUSA, PPG, LIN,
- Sold Out: CMI, RIO, PXD, DOW,
For the details of PEOPLES BANK 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+bank+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PEOPLES BANK
- Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) - 821,172 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,415 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 39,820 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 101,839 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,531 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
Peoples Bank initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 47,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Peoples Bank initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Peoples Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Peoples Bank initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Peoples Bank initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Peoples Bank initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Peoples Bank added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 107.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Peoples Bank added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Peoples Bank added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of PEOPLES BANK . Also check out:
1. PEOPLES BANK 's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEOPLES BANK 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEOPLES BANK 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEOPLES BANK keeps buying