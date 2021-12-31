Peoples Bank Buys BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Cummins Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: BLFS, STIP, SPSB, GM, ATSG, MBB, PNC, APD, CME, PAYX, BX, AVB, PH,

Investment company Peoples Bank Current Portfolio ) buys BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, General Motors Co, Air Transport Services Group Inc, sells Cummins Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Citigroup Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Bank . As of 2021Q4, Peoples Bank owns 129 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO) - 821,172 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,415 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 39,820 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 101,839 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,531 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%

Peoples Bank initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 47,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 107.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Peoples Bank sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.