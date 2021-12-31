Solstein Capital, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatilit

New Purchases: SHY, EDR, EDR, BKLN, UUP, COIN, XLU, IEF, FXI, CYBR, VWE, PLBY, XLP, DLTR, PCAR, KBA, NTRA, PVH, KRE, TSCO, DOG, GXF, SPDN, MSTR, ENVX, SDS, QQC, GE, WEAT, XRT, BLOK, ASC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, United States Natural Gas Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solstein Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Solstein Capital, LLC owns 415 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,547 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,277 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 5,989 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,230 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 76,548 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 39,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 54,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 40,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24118.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 12,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 685.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.41 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 83,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 52.09%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 325,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16350.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 403.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 6,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 557.01%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $286.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund. The sale prices were between $20.02 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $20.39.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.2.