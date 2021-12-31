Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Exelon Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: EXC, PNW, CHKP, GPN, FTNT, KD, EDU, FND, RIVN, RPV,
- Added Positions: AEP, DUK, SO, JPST, PYPL, DIS, FBT, BA, V, AMZN, PANW, MA, IP, FENC, OKE, KLAC, CNP, SQ, RBLX, AXP, GLD, IBB, JMST, MOAT, VOOG,
- Reduced Positions: ARKQ, MUB, PULS, MDT, MRK, C, TOTL, MSFT, DHR, HD, GOOG, ORCL, COST, SPY, LOW, PLD, WY, PAYX, PM, NFLX, WBS, UNH, TGT, IBM, GPC, EPD, BAC, NOW, IMV, ENV, BABA, VMW, ROKU, LYFT, ET, VRP, UL, TRP, XLC, MTCH, AMD, TFC, BP, SCHW, CSCO, CL, GLW, GE, GIS, GILD, GOOGL, SBUX, NFG, NGG, NKE, NVS, PAA, PEG, O, RF, CRM, SLB,
- Sold Out: SLVM, VBR, TEVA, SPH, VOD, VMC, BXMX, TYG, MSCI, VRSK, CHTR, ZTS, ICLR, TRU, SE, MOTS, BYND, CLVT, REAL, PTON, FREQ, TIP, DLR, AME, AMGN, ADSK, BCE, BSX, BTI, CDNS, CM, CSGP, CCI, ABEO, EW, EA, GES, HBAN, INTU, JWN, GTBP, PPL, ROST, SHW,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,533 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,237 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 289,731 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 59,875 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,424 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 166 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 333.08%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Southern Co by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 243.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 219.64%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $485.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 179 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.
