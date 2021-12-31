Nbt Bank N A Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Dow Inc, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Univest Financial Corp, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: VYM, PFFD, AMAT, CME, CHH, CI, FCX, ZBRA, CMG, IQV, IJT, USHY,

Investment company Nbt Bank N A Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Dow Inc, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Applied Materials Inc, CME Group Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Univest Financial Corp, Adobe Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2021Q4, Nbt Bank N A owns 246 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,239,291 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,102 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,560 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 202,249 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 65,209 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $473.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $223.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $227.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Dow Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 34.72%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $485.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Univest Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $30.78, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62.