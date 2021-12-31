Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys Intel Corp

Added Positions: INTC, CMCSA,

INTC, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Island Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harbor Island Capital LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Island Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 251,889 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 44,835 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,925 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Intel Corp (INTC) - 341,502 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,182 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%

Harbor Island Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 341,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.