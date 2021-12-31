Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys Intel Corp

Investment company Harbor Island Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Island Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harbor Island Capital LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Island Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Harbor Island Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbor Island Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbor Island Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbor Island Capital LLC keeps buying
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 251,889 shares, 17.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 44,835 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,925 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 341,502 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,182 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
Harbor Island Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 341,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.
