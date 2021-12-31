Cantillon Capital Management Llc Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Primerica Inc

New Purchases: EDR, EDR, BLK,

EDR, EDR, BLK, Added Positions: FIS, WTW, IQV, AWI,

FIS, WTW, IQV, AWI, Reduced Positions: SPGI, ZTS, GOOGL, GOOG, A, ADI, PRI, EFX, AVGO, V, TMO, AMT, AMAT, ICE, CBRE, ECL, FB, BC, TSM, AON, TNET, VRSN, CME, ADSK, FAST, MSFT, BDX, ENTG, SSNC, MCO, CACC, IBKR,

SPGI, ZTS, GOOGL, GOOG, A, ADI, PRI, EFX, AVGO, V, TMO, AMT, AMAT, ICE, CBRE, ECL, FB, BC, TSM, AON, TNET, VRSN, CME, ADSK, FAST, MSFT, BDX, ENTG, SSNC, MCO, CACC, IBKR, Sold Out: CTXS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Primerica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cantillon Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cantillon Capital Management Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $15.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cantillon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 2,084,527 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 290,373 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,006,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 1,980,280 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 838,290 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%

Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,425,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $787.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.