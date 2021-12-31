Cantillon Capital Management Llc Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Primerica Inc

- New Purchases: EDR, EDR, BLK,
- Added Positions: FIS, WTW, IQV, AWI,
- Reduced Positions: SPGI, ZTS, GOOGL, GOOG, A, ADI, PRI, EFX, AVGO, V, TMO, AMT, AMAT, ICE, CBRE, ECL, FB, BC, TSM, AON, TNET, VRSN, CME, ADSK, FAST, MSFT, BDX, ENTG, SSNC, MCO, CACC, IBKR,
- Sold Out: CTXS,
For the details of CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cantillon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 2,084,527 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 290,373 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,006,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 1,980,280 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 838,290 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,425,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,425,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $787.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying