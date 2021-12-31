Quattro Financial Advisors Llc Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond E

New Purchases: SHV, HEFA, KBWB, IYC, RDS.B, IYG, VOO, MET, RCD, ASHR, EMLC, PYPL, BBD, T, ZNGA, ATAI, LQD, GOVT, IGR, ORLA, ARCO, SBTX, DRUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 211,572 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.89% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 122,240 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 170,873 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 318,471 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.27% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 75,509 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.6%

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 170,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 280,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 85,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 66,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $186.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 16,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 346.74%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $165.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 37,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 157,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.