Investors Research Corp Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells Domtar Corp, Signet Jewelers, Macy's Inc

Investment company Investors Research Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Domtar Corp, Signet Jewelers, Macy's Inc, AT&T Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Research Corp. As of 2021Q4, Investors Research Corp owns 1060 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Investors Research Corp
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 86,252 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.33%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,823 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 24,360 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.89%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,281 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.94%
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 48,270 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.93%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 57,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 72,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 86,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Sold Out: GMS Inc (GMS)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $54.28.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $31.64.



Investors Research Corp's Undervalued Stocks
Investors Research Corp's Top Growth Companies
Investors Research Corp's High Yield stocks
Stocks that Investors Research Corp keeps buying
