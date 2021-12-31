Investors Research Corp Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells Domtar Corp, Signet Jewelers, Macy's Inc

New Purchases: VMW, SPLK, CTRA, KD, IUSV, ICF, HOOD, MTTR, HIPO, VLTA, BKKT, GFS, ONL, TSAT, BBRE, BIL, UPST, IYR, REET, REM, REZ, RWR, SRVR, USIG, VTWO, NVTA, KLAC, PHM, SPWR, UAA, CMG, CSIQ, EXPI, ENPH, PTCT, MNDT, EVGO, TTD, CRSP, RDFN, DOCU, UPWK, CRWD, XP, SFT, TPGY, AFRM,

SPYG, IWY, VSDA, SPLG, FHLC, SPTM, ITOT, SCZ, SCHX, VV, OEF, GPN, PEY, PGX, SCHD, BTI, FDL, EMLP, DIVO, CWB, XLE, VYM, IGLB, SRLN, PFF, PSK, CSB, LGOV, PHG, TAK, SCHG, PWB, JSMD, QUAL, IUSG, RTH, SPGP, SPHQ, FTEC, FPX, FDIS, SPXN, TSLA, NVDA, SHV, SPHD, SPSB, TDTF, TFLO, VCSH, VWOB, MBSD, QDF, O, TEF, MSGE, HNP, GBIL, GNMA, IEI, F, LVHD, RPG, QDEF, CMI, VWO, HON, VPL, VNQ, VGK, VEA, COP, USRT, DIS, DAL, GOOG, PLTR, GXO, FREL, IJH, IJR, SCHH, Reduced Positions: SIG, M, T, BCH, HEES, IGT, MMI, JWN, RHI, HMC, MGM, WYNN, EVCM, SAN, CNQ, JCI, MOD, BABA, SRET, EPAC, BIDU, BSAC, BAC, CF, CAJ, CRS, CCU, CMP, ENDP, AUD, AUD, HNGR, HSC, HD, JBL, KT, LVS, TAP, NWL, NMR, BRFS, PDS, RGS, SKM, SPG, RIG, VOD, INT, HOLI, NLSN, MOS, AMCX, COTY, KHC, LTHM, ACTG, IVZ, VALE, DXC, DBI, XOM, FLR, RAIL, AAIC, GE, GVA, GES, GIFI, HP, KELYA, LXU, LCI, MRO, MT, NBR, NAT, ODP, OI, PTEN, PBI, RDS.A, SWN, SUP, SBOW, SNV, TISI, TEVA, TGI, TUP, VOLT, WLL, SBH, APPS, WLMS, MHLD, VEON, MRC, RLGY, PBF, DNOW, HPE, CNDT, MFGP, CEIX, SLVM, IEZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Domtar Corp, Signet Jewelers, Macy's Inc, AT&T Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Research Corp. As of 2021Q4, Investors Research Corp owns 1060 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 86,252 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,823 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 24,360 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.89% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,281 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.94% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 48,270 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.93%

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.91%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $150.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 57,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 72,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 86,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $44.38 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $54.28.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Investors Research Corp sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $31.64.