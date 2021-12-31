Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys Medtronic PLC, Synalloy Corp

New Purchases: SYNL,

SYNL, Added Positions: MDT,

MDT, Reduced Positions: MTD, IDXX, CABO, SYY, LDOS, JPM, PG, VIAC, INTC, MDLZ, UPS, LBRDK, LSXMA, AAP, ETN, KDP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medtronic PLC, Synalloy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,319 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Markel Corp (MKL) - 15,975 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,870 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,479 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,612 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Synalloy Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.