Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys Medtronic PLC, Synalloy Corp

- New Purchases: SYNL,
- Added Positions: MDT,
- Reduced Positions: MTD, IDXX, CABO, SYY, LDOS, JPM, PG, VIAC, INTC, MDLZ, UPS, LBRDK, LSXMA, AAP, ETN, KDP,
For the details of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citadel+investment+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,319 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 15,975 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,870 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,479 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,612 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Synalloy Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Citadel Investment Advisory, Inc. keeps buying