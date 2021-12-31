Cambiar Investors Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Barclays PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, ASML Holding NV, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: BCS, STZ, ATVI, BAH, COLD, AMED, VEA, VTV, HQY, CRNC, HSTM, USPH, LNTH, VEU, XP, IWN, FIS,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Barclays PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, ASML Holding NV, Biogen Inc, 3M Co, Banco Santander SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambiar Investors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cambiar Investors Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,158,795 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 241.59% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 654,787 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,728 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,922 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% SAP SE (SAP) - 559,758 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 5,533,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 155,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 518,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 130,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 312,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,158,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 228,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 655,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 672,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Gap Inc by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,115,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 658,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.54.