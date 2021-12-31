Cambiar Investors Llc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Barclays PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, ASML Holding NV, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: BCS, STZ, ATVI, BAH, COLD, AMED, VEA, VTV, HQY, CRNC, HSTM, USPH, LNTH, VEU, XP, IWN, FIS,
- Added Positions: EFA, IWD, RTX, SYY, GPS, TSM, PENN, SNN, MA, PHG, MDT, IJH, UBER, WEX, WNS, UNP, SWKS, HCSG, ACWI, TTC, EEFT, INNV, CGNT, CGNT, EBS, LW, APR, DLB, CMRX, AL, MAN, RADA, PSN, NTST,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, MMM, SAN, MRVL, INCY, YUMC, MSI, GOOGL, SONY, SAP, SCHW, FMS, CNC, SBNY, SRE, BLDR, AMAT, CB, CTVA, EXEL, PFG, DIOD, TEL, AXP, MMI, JPM, GS, FWRD, USB, FAF, BMY, CL, MRCY, FNF, KKR, ON, RGA, HUBB, RMBS, PB, VNT, EAF, RNR, VICI, BURL, ENV, STE, TCBI, UBSI, UCBI, PGTI, CATY, NSP, AEIS, DOX, AEO, AFG, WTRG, ACGL, ATO, AXS, BOKF, EPAY, CBT, NUVA, KOF, HA, MCRI, MMS, LECO, IDA, ING, ICUI, COHU, HAIN, FHN, EXPD, EWBC, NNN, BWXT, JRVR, INVH, SWK,
- Sold Out: ITUB, BIIB, BAX, LUV, ULTA, BBBY, LDOS, PRFT, HRMY, NVEE, DESP, CSII, MRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAMBIAR INVESTORS LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,158,795 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 241.59%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 654,787 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,728 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,922 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 559,758 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 5,533,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $234.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 155,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 518,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 130,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 312,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Cambiar Investors Llc initiated holding in Amedisys Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,158,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 228,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 655,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 672,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gap Inc (GPS)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Gap Inc by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,115,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Cambiar Investors Llc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 658,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Cambiar Investors Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.54.
