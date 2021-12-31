Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Garrett Motion Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells XPO Logistics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: ADM, GTX, TCN, DGX, XLNX, QUAL, LMNR, BOXD, SELF,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Garrett Motion Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Tricon Residential Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, sells XPO Logistics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 267,356 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,822 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 41,763 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 154,434 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,950 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 55,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 285,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $173.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 66.97%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 36.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Seaboard Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $3728.33 and $4279.41, with an estimated average price of $3978.16. The stock is now traded at around $3643.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ring Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.08.