Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Garrett Motion Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells XPO Logistics Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: ADM, GTX, TCN, DGX, XLNX, QUAL, LMNR, BOXD, SELF,
- Added Positions: GSIE, SCHD, GXO, IXUS, JHMM, FBND, TGT, DGS, BRK.B, VOO, LDUR, MFUS, GS, SCHP, WY, ANGL, RTX, FNDX, JNJ, SKX, KIM, JMBS, JPST, FMX, QQQ, AMZN, INFL, IXC, VPU, VMW, DFS, POR, BP, TTE, BC, SEB, CVX, WIRE, F, IRM, HON, MAR, UHAL, HMC, SJM, UNVR, PFE, IWD, TTI, WMT, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, MSFT, NLOK, BSV, SHV, FISV, HBI, SMID, EFAV, ES, GBIL, MNR, MAA, PRF, EXPO, RSP, VZ, WWD, CEF, UBA, JBT, AHH, EFA, GLDM, IWB, SPY, VHT, PLD, UNP, ALB, AAPL, CMCSA, HD, PNW, OSK, KR, NLS, MRK, NVS, DISH, IAU, WHR, LXFR, RYN, PSLV, KL, SALM, MMM,
- Sold Out: XPO, LMT, D, REI,
For the details of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+ellis+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 267,356 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,822 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 41,763 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 154,434 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,950 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 55,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 285,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $173.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in GXO Logistics Inc by 66.97%. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 36.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seaboard Corp (SEB)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Seaboard Corp by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $3728.33 and $4279.41, with an estimated average price of $3978.16. The stock is now traded at around $3643.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.Sold Out: Ring Energy Inc (REI)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ring Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC keeps buying