Toews Corp Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: SCHP,
- Added Positions: JNK, HYG, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, BND, USHY, HYLB, SHYG, SJNK, ANGL, HYS, FALN, GHYB, PHB, VUG, VEA, VTV, VWO,
- Sold Out: BSV, MMM, T, ACN, A, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AME, APH, AON, AJG, ATO, ADP, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, BF.B, CMS, CSX, CERN, CHD, CSCO, KO, CL, CAG, ED, COO, COST, DTE, D, DOV, DUK, ETR, EXC, EXPD, GD, GIS, GILD, LHX, HSY, HD, HRL, INFO, IEX, ITW, ICE, SJM, JNJ, K, KMB, MDLZ, LMT, MMC, MKC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, NI, NSC, ES, NOC, ORLY, ORCL, PPL, PAYX, PEP, PFE, LIN, PG, PEG, RSG, SRE, SHW, SO, STE, UNH, VRSN, VZ, GWW, WMT, WM, WEC, XEL, YUM, BR, AWK, V, PM, DG, ABBV, ZTS, OTIS, AZO, BNDX, VB,
For the details of TOEWS CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toews+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOEWS CORP
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 2,225,400 shares, 39.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.09%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,523,600 shares, 35.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.54%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 355,765 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.27%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 475,697 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.44%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 112,800 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.79%
Toews Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 231,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Toews Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.02%. The holding were 2,225,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 2,523,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 151.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Toews Corp sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOEWS CORP . Also check out:
1. TOEWS CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOEWS CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOEWS CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOEWS CORP keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs