Toews Corp Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Toews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toews Corp . As of 2021Q4, Toews Corp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TOEWS CORP
  1. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 2,225,400 shares, 39.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.09%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,523,600 shares, 35.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.54%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 355,765 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.27%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 475,697 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.44%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 112,800 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.79%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Toews Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 231,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Toews Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.02%. The holding were 2,225,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 2,523,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 151.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Toews Corp sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.



