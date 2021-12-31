Toews Corp Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: SCHP,

SCHP, Added Positions: JNK, HYG, TIP,

JNK, HYG, TIP, Reduced Positions: AGG, BND, USHY, HYLB, SHYG, SJNK, ANGL, HYS, FALN, GHYB, PHB, VUG, VEA, VTV, VWO,

AGG, BND, USHY, HYLB, SHYG, SJNK, ANGL, HYS, FALN, GHYB, PHB, VUG, VEA, VTV, VWO, Sold Out: BSV, MMM, T, ACN, A, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AME, APH, AON, AJG, ATO, ADP, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, BF.B, CMS, CSX, CERN, CHD, CSCO, KO, CL, CAG, ED, COO, COST, DTE, D, DOV, DUK, ETR, EXC, EXPD, GD, GIS, GILD, LHX, HSY, HD, HRL, INFO, IEX, ITW, ICE, SJM, JNJ, K, KMB, MDLZ, LMT, MMC, MKC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MCO, MSI, NDAQ, NI, NSC, ES, NOC, ORLY, ORCL, PPL, PAYX, PEP, PFE, LIN, PG, PEG, RSG, SRE, SHW, SO, STE, UNH, VRSN, VZ, GWW, WMT, WM, WEC, XEL, YUM, BR, AWK, V, PM, DG, ABBV, ZTS, OTIS, AZO, BNDX, VB,

Investment company Toews Corp Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toews Corp . As of 2021Q4, Toews Corp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOEWS CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toews+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 2,225,400 shares, 39.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.09% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,523,600 shares, 35.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.54% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 355,765 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.27% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 475,697 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.44% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 112,800 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.79%

Toews Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 231,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toews Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.09%. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.02%. The holding were 2,225,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 2,523,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toews Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 151.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 112,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Toews Corp sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.