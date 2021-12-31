Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, II-VI Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Netflix Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: FLOT, NDAQ, UNP, CME, NVDA, PCAR, PGR, RIO, PLD, ESLT, IRM, DORM, BWEL, KEYS, ADAP,

FLOT, NDAQ, UNP, CME, NVDA, PCAR, PGR, RIO, PLD, ESLT, IRM, DORM, BWEL, KEYS, ADAP, Added Positions: AAPL, IIVI, TMO, AVGO, LIND, TPL, ABBV, RMD, HON, BLK, BMY, AP, APD, TRIB, NEE, UPS, TSN, AFL, TROW, PEP, PPG, FNF, KO, CVS, ANSS, ABT, AMGN, GOOG, ELMD, VCSH, VGLT, IJR,

AAPL, IIVI, TMO, AVGO, LIND, TPL, ABBV, RMD, HON, BLK, BMY, AP, APD, TRIB, NEE, UPS, TSN, AFL, TROW, PEP, PPG, FNF, KO, CVS, ANSS, ABT, AMGN, GOOG, ELMD, VCSH, VGLT, IJR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, MDT, FISV, NFLX, IGSB, GILD, GOOGL, INTC, BLL, CSCO, LLY, SHM, GSLC, NSRGY, RHHBY, EEM, LH, MCY, BRK.B, OFLX, VZ, V, BOOM, COST, MNKD, PG, AMZN, JNJ, ENSV,

MSFT, MDT, FISV, NFLX, IGSB, GILD, GOOGL, INTC, BLL, CSCO, LLY, SHM, GSLC, NSRGY, RHHBY, EEM, LH, MCY, BRK.B, OFLX, VZ, V, BOOM, COST, MNKD, PG, AMZN, JNJ, ENSV, Sold Out: GE, INGN, TMST, PYPL, CVX, CPB, BTG, CMO, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, II-VI Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nasdaq Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Netflix Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hunter+associates+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,543 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,505 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 102,547 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,536 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% DMC Global Inc (BOOM) - 280,300 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $172.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $223.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $93.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $553.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 69.09%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $542.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Hunter Associates Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.