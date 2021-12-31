Wiser Wealth Management, Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: STIP, BRK.B, QCOM,

STIP, BRK.B, QCOM, Added Positions: BSV, IVV, VEA, BIV, BNDX, IJR, QUAL, VWO, REET, HD, VGT, AAPL, VTI,

BSV, IVV, VEA, BIV, BNDX, IJR, QUAL, VWO, REET, HD, VGT, AAPL, VTI, Reduced Positions: BLV, ICSH, SPTM, SHV, SHY, MBB,

BLV, ICSH, SPTM, SHV, SHY, MBB, Sold Out: VMBS, DAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,693 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 330,334 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.32% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 365,619 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 103,662 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,431 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 111,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $307.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $161.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.