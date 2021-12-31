Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys Blackstone Inc, Microsoft Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Cardinal Health Inc

New Purchases: BX, KLAC, AVGO, GS, DVN, ASML, FLRN, AGGY, CF, SCHV, SRLN, GNRC, DDOG, JNK, ALGN, FTNT, VOT, QYLD, BSCN, BSJM, BSCO, EFG, ZS, DKS, VUG, NET, LAC, ASO, AMRC, RPD, ENTG, VRP, PCTY, SJNK, AVTR, ZI, RGEN, CPE, KKR, PAYC, BSCP, LRCX, UMC, IUSG, ARES, BSJN, NEAR, SCHP, TDW, IGHG, S, S, VLU, LNG, FBCG, ALNY, HYG, DFSD, LQD, IWR, LULU, PLD, SHM, DFAI, EBAY, GSIG, IEMG, GSST, LLY, TSM, TYL, TSN, VNQ, VCIT, ACN, CP, GILD, GIGB, GTIP, HOLX, VLUE, MPC, MAS, MTD, NUE, ORCL, PANW, SMLP, HYD, ZTS, ALC, AMT, FDX, ICLR, IBTX, DBC, BSJO, EFA, EFV, MELI, MET, NZF, PSQ, O, RMD, SCHE, XLB, XLRE, XLK, SHOP, SO, XOP, MLN, VB, VPU, WPM, BKN, EIM, ZDGE, HIO,

MSFT, AMD, NTR, NVDA, AMAT, AAPL, PFE, FB, NOW, BSV, NLY, SCHG, LOW, SCHM, CEF, TSLA, SCHA, KMI, VEU, F, INTU, SCHF, POOL, SPY, TIP, OIH, CDNS, FLOT, PRFT, XOM, IJR, DFAC, VTIP, VBK, VTV, UNH, DVA, VBR, DPZ, ANGL, GOOGL, CM, NEM, QCOM, VOE, FTS, BRK.B, KR, CAJ, EFAV, THRM, LAZ, BA, NGG, DHI, HAS, VSH, IAU, SLY, VO, WMT, CVX, MRK, PKG, PGR, SBSW, MDY, SYK, VV, DIVO, CVLG, NUSI, LHX, CRM, SCHX, SRCL, TXN, TFC, UNP, VIG, MMM, GOOG, KO, JPM, SH, PB, ABT, ABBV, ALB, SWAN, BAC, EA, ENB, IWO, IWN, JNJ, MDT, NVO, PM, RTX, VZ, AMGN, BMY, C, DUK, GSK, USMV, XLP, XLE, Reduced Positions: SPYG, SPYV, HD, VGT, ADBE, MGK, VYM, AMZN, NFLX, T, CVS, NKE, NEE, SPLG, DHR, PEP, XLF, DSI, INTC, WRLD, DOV, HEDJ, XLY, GE, FAST, V, IJH, VXF, OXY, MA, DE, XRAY, PG, DJUL, DOCU, COST, IXUS, CMCSA, IVV, UPS, IYC, WTS, TGT, VXX, VEA, SPDW, CSCO, XLI, CAT, SCHD, ETHO, DIS, RWM, USIG, VMC, MDLZ, XSD, WM, PYPL, DAL, DOG, IBM, SCHB, HUSV, VMBS, VWO, IWY, SLYV, MDYV, MCD, DIA, XLU, TMO, IWX, IWS, LMT, RPG, BEP, CZA, RWO, HDMV,

Investment company Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, Microsoft Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nutrien, NVIDIA Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Cardinal Health Inc, Boswell (JG) Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as. As of 2021Q4, Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as owns 325 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,737 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,498 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.54% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 151,148 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.94% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 85,173 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 69,723 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.92%

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 85,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $361.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 18,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $542.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 11,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $341.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 20,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 155,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $634.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 8,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 168.54%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 51,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 2694.15%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $102.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 66,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 2650.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 124,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 914.91%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 33,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 344.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 69,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Apple Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 99,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Boswell (JG) Co. The sale prices were between $921 and $1020, with an estimated average price of $970.57.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.