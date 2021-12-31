VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Sells International Game Technology PLC, Olin Corp, Blackstone Inc

- New Purchases: GLPI, VICI, VLO, UNP, FBHS, PG,
- Added Positions: XT, IEMG, HDV, EFAV, GSLC, PM, VZ, MO, PPL, IBM, RCI, IWN, MPW, GSK, CQP, TRTN, AGG, CNP,
- Reduced Positions: DEM, OLN, BX, MMP, APO, ICF, BMO, MUB, CM, AAPL, PBCT, QQQ, TU, PFE, NYCB, EPD, NNN, BCE,
- Sold Out: IGT, IEFA, JNK, CWB, VWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC.
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 61,349 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 192,597 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 61,022 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 523,315 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 153,172 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 145,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPL Corp (PPL)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in PPL Corp by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.
