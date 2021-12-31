VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Sells International Game Technology PLC, Olin Corp, Blackstone Inc

New Purchases: GLPI, VICI, VLO, UNP, FBHS, PG,

GLPI, VICI, VLO, UNP, FBHS, PG, Added Positions: XT, IEMG, HDV, EFAV, GSLC, PM, VZ, MO, PPL, IBM, RCI, IWN, MPW, GSK, CQP, TRTN, AGG, CNP,

XT, IEMG, HDV, EFAV, GSLC, PM, VZ, MO, PPL, IBM, RCI, IWN, MPW, GSK, CQP, TRTN, AGG, CNP, Reduced Positions: DEM, OLN, BX, MMP, APO, ICF, BMO, MUB, CM, AAPL, PBCT, QQQ, TU, PFE, NYCB, EPD, NNN, BCE,

DEM, OLN, BX, MMP, APO, ICF, BMO, MUB, CM, AAPL, PBCT, QQQ, TU, PFE, NYCB, EPD, NNN, BCE, Sold Out: IGT, IEFA, JNK, CWB, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, sells International Game Technology PLC, Olin Corp, Blackstone Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC.. As of 2021Q4, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 61,349 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 192,597 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 61,022 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 523,315 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 153,172 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 145,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in PPL Corp by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.