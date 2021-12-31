Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Invesco Preferred ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: PGX, SSO, FPEI, FFEB, XSVM, DFAI, BCI, IBDQ, TOTL, DFAE, DEO, EL, KLAC, BSCO, BSCM, KEYS, EXP, APD, CTAS, VEU, ALLE, NFLX, MPWR, BKE, DFAU, CABO, ONEV, XLRE, FAUG, GNRC, VB, IQLT, BSCN, BSCP, IBDO, SRLN, ABT, EPAY, SSNC, PFG, TMO, SCHJ, KBE, AES, ULST, VSS, SYK, EVTC, BA, ACIW, VEA, FISV, UWM, ECL, HOLX, FIS, VOO,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SCHR, BNDX, ANGL, PSA, PG, GIS, DLR, ED, MCD, VZ, KR, DUK, UPS, JNJ, WMT, INTU, GOOG, AAPL, V, DIS, PYPL, FB, TROW, MSFT, AMZN, MA, CHD, ROK, QCOM, NVDA, VMW, SCZ, TER, ADBE, FICO, SNA, ALGN, BF.B, MKTX, INTC, SWKS, SCHW, ITW, SEIC, GGG, IEX, SCCO, XLNX, GNTX, LLY, LRCX, CE, SPY, MNST, REGN, LOW, HSY, CSX, CNI, WAT, CP, KO, ASML, AMAT, BIO, IDXX, ODFL, JKHY, FLT, VEEV, SCHD, UNP, SPGI, TXN, FAST, TSLA, MGC, EW, LMT, SMLV, SPEM, MTD, SUSC, GRMN,
- Reduced Positions: IUSB, AON, RMD, FDM, ADI, XMLV, HTRB, RODM, ICF, AME, BAC, FTNT, CSCO, DG, NVO, WIT, A, XLK, JPM, FNDF, IYH, FDS, ANET, AVGO, PAYX, JKG, ETN, IYC, VFH, SDY, PFXF, MAR, T, PFE, CPRT, SIVB, PM, LIN, CVS, GOOGL, DIA,
- Sold Out: APAM, DGX, MMM, BABA, WAL, DECK, CHE, CLX, BHP, QEFA, MRK, HON, ATHM, EA, EBAY, NDSN, CL, NTES, XYL, QSR, GS,
- Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 381,425 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,905 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 108,651 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.11%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 150,834 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.74%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 222,134 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.17%
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 479,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 40,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.12 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 251,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 100,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 108,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 150,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 222,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 119,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Public Storage by 418.45%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $346.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 124.66%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.
