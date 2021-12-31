Fort Henry Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

- Added Positions: DFAI, BSV, DFAE, AGG, IJR, VTI, AOA, SCHZ, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: AOR, IVV, VNQ, AOM,
For the details of Fort Henry Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+henry+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fort Henry Capital, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,912 shares, 29.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 271,170 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 189,574 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 146,309 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 103,476 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
Fort Henry Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 57,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Fort Henry Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 108.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Fort Henry Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $216.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fort Henry Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Fort Henry Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fort Henry Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fort Henry Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fort Henry Capital, LLC keeps buying