Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: HOOD, VUSB, BLND,
- Added Positions: BTX, UPST, DFAC, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: ABNB, PLTR, U, AFRM, WISH, MTDR, VGSH, VO, SCHB,
- Sold Out: REGI, JPM, VNQ, VIR, AMGN, MSFT, SYK, BX, ETSY, KKR, EVRI, SCHE, VTI, COP, SBH, STXB, LLY, FLL, MDT, AEVA, BSV, IVV, VB, VNQI, VOO, C, PENN, CSCO, JNJ, PSX, IVW, VOE, BAC, BMY, CLF, PWR, SGMS, IVE, SCHF, VWO, ABT, AMAT, CNTY, CVX, CI, DKS, DD, GOOGL, HON, J, LOW, PNC, QCOM, SBUX, TWTR, BABA, WING, PYPL, DOW, AGG, IEFA, VCIT, MMM, AMX, CVS, DHI, EPD, XOM, F, GE, ORCL, PFE, RDS.A, WMT, ACM, KMI, ZNGA, UBER, CTVA, MUDS, MUDS, ROVR, CLBT, DFAT, HYG, IEMG, IJH, IJR, ITOT, IWD, IWF, IWM, SPY, VEA, VTEB, XLP, T, AMD, NLY, TFC, BA, LNG, DVN, GME, IP, INTU, LMT, MANH, MOH, MCO, VTRS, OTEX, PEP, SWKS, RBBN, SO, SYY, URBN, VZ, DIS, WTFC, TMUS, FTNT, CHTR, GM, AAL, TLRY, TLRY, UNVR, CC, SNAP, DBX, LYFT, MILE, CPNG, BLV, EMB, GSLC, HYD, NTSX, PDBC, SCHA, TFI, TIP, VBR,
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,360,339 shares, 39.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 91,318 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.25%
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) - 1,887,509 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 53,123 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.03%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,090 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 133,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 47,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blend Labs Inc (BLND)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 139,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 1,887,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.
