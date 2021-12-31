Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HOOD, VUSB, BLND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Blend Labs Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, sells Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Matador Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,360,339 shares, 39.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 91,318 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.25% Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) - 1,887,509 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00% Unity Software Inc (U) - 53,123 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.03% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,090 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 133,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 47,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 139,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 1,887,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.7 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.